George H.W. Bush's State Funeral Begins in National Cathedral

George H.W. Bush's state funeral is about to begin at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. ... where his son -- 43rd President George W. Bush -- will be joined by the current and former Commanders in Chief.

Presidential funerals are always extraordinary for the rare gathering of ex-Presidents. Trump, Obama, Clinton and Carter will all be there as George W. delivers the eulogy for his father.

Trump's attendance was not initially a lock, but he reportedly decided to attend after discussions with the Bush family, and getting assurances he wouldn't be bad-mouthed. Interesting to note, this is the first time Hillary Clinton and Trump will be in the same space since the election.

Three of Bush's granddaughters will read Bible passages at the funeral -- Lauren Bush Lauren, Ashley Walker Bush and Jenna Bush Hager. The service is scheduled to begin at 8 AM PT, and we'll be live streaming.

The former President's body has been lying in State at the Capitol since Monday ... and a steady stream of dignitaries, politicians and celebrities have shown up to pay respects.

Our 41st President died last Friday in Houston. He was 94.