Grover May Have Dropped F-Bomb on 'Sesame Street'

'Sesame Street' Did Grover Drop the F-Bomb?!

Grover may have taken his "blue" schtick a little too far -- because it sounds like the muppet may have dropped an f-bomb on "Sesame Street."

... or maybe he didn't.

IT'S LIKE THE BLUE OR WHITE DRESS DEBATE FOR YOUR EARS!!

Here's the deal, Grover was talking with another muppet about cameras during a recent episode ... when he made a very excited comment.

Some people think he said, "Move the camera, yes, yes, that sounds like an excellent idea."

Others think he said, "Yes, yes, that’s a f*cking excellent idea."

So, is Grover's mouth dirtier than Oscar the Grouch's trash can? Or are people with dirty minds just hearing what they WANT to hear, instead of what Grover actually said?

It's just like the "Yanny" vs. "Laurel" debate all over again ... except this time puppets and kids are involved.

Watch the clip and judge for yourself ...