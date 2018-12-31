Jessie James Decker Shares Nude Photo Of Eric Decker Looking Great in Retirement

Jessie James Decker Check Out My Nude Hubby Retirement Looks Good on Eric!!!

Eric Decker ﻿threw in the towel on his NFL career, but it looks like he hasn't lost a step in retirement ... because Jessie James Decker had to throw a towel over her husband's manhood while showing off his toned bod in a super revealing photo.

It seems Eric didn't just hang up his cleats when he retired from pro football back in August, he apparently hung up ALL his clothes ... and it's clear Jessie is totally on board!

Jessie shared Eric's nude on her Instagram Monday with a simple caption, "#retirement."

Eric called it quits on his NFL career in training camp after playing 8 seasons with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans, but it looks like he's still physically ready to play on Sundays.

Yeah, #retirement looks good on Eric.