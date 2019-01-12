North West Screw Chuck E. Cheese ... I'm Dining at Craig's!!!

North West Dines at Fancy Restaurant with Aunt Kourtney Kardashian

North West is not your average kid ... she put on her Sunday best for a Friday night out at one of the glitziest restaurants in all of L.A.!

North joined Aunt Kourtney Kardashian and Grandma Kris Jenner in WeHo for a meal at Craig's. Check out what looks like a $1,000 Fendi tracksuit and $400 Fendi slides.

Corey Gamble, who's becoming a longtime BF of Kris, was also on hand but no sign of Kim or Kanye.

The night out was a little much for North, who was half asleep as she left on Corey's shoulders.