North West Dines at Fancy Restaurant with Aunt Kourtney Kardashian

North West is not your average kid ... she put on her Sunday best for a Friday night out at one of the glitziest restaurants in all of L.A.!
North joined Aunt Kourtney Kardashian and Grandma Kris Jenner in WeHo for a meal at Craig's. Check out what looks like a $1,000 Fendi tracksuit and $400 Fendi slides.
Corey Gamble, who's becoming a longtime BF of Kris, was also on hand but no sign of Kim or Kanye.
The night out was a little much for North, who was half asleep as she left on Corey's shoulders.