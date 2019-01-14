The Best Decade Differences From Stars Doing the #10YearChallenge!

View this post on Instagram
2009 vs 2019 ...still standing in the sun, but now I wear more sunscreen. ☀️ #10yearchallenge
As you can see, my style hasn't changed at all over the last decade. #10YearChallenge
I caved... 2009 vs 2019 So crazy to dig into pics from 10 years ago. I LovE aging! Wisdom comes with a wrinkle or two... and I’ll take it! The woman I am in 2019 is way more joyful, settled, connected and peaceful than I was 10 years ago and I’m still expanding into all of these pieces of myself. I am grateful for who I was in 2009, who I am now and every version of me in between. I look forward to creating more smile lines ☺️ #howharddidaginghituchallenge #agingchallenge #agechallenge #2009vs2019 #2009 #2019 #moresmilesin2019
#2009 and #2019. There you go. ❤️🖤 that ten year challenge the kids are doing
Before my family, my king and my prince, before Star Trek, before Walking Dead, before so many enlightening experiences, hard struggles, revelations and lessons, before deepened friendships, great travels, great people and countless other great things...man getting older is the BEST. #iseeyou #grateful #howharddidaginghityouchallenge
When time and hair product are on your side (swipe right) #10YearChallenge
