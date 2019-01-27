Cardi B Performs at the AVN Awards in Vegas

Cardi B Brings the House Down ... at AVN Awards in Vegas

Cardi B rocked the AVN Awards Saturday night with a pretty spectacular and racy performance that did not disappoint.

Cardi opened the AVN's with "Bickenhead" and "She Bad." She looked amazing and the crowd went wild during her short set.

Before the big show, Cardi performed at a private, 40-minute show for the Cam Girls -- adult stars who perform live stream shows. Again, she did not disappoint. Both outfits were epic ... choose your own adventure, but both were fantastic.

At the end of Cardi's set, she was hilarious, telling the crowd, "I'm so excited for these awards ... more than the Grammys. I don't know why."

And, there's a distinction ... Cardi is the first female entertainer ever to perform at the Adult Video Awards.