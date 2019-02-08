Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid The Loofah Look ... On NYFW Runway

Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid Covered Up in Wild Outfits On NYFW Runway

What's the best way to highlight the features of models like Emily Ratajkowski and Bella Hadid ... well, for one fashion designer, the answer is covering their amazing bodies and making them look like loofahs.

Yes, somewhere under all that fabric lurks the smokin' hot bods of Emily, Bella and other gorgeous models walking the runway Friday at the Tomo Koizumi show.

You never know what you're gonna see at New York Fashion Week ... and we gotta admit, we weren't expecting to see the world's hottest supermodels covered up and looking like they're ready to take the runway to the shower.

Oh, and notice the short hair ... no word on if Edward Scissorhands was consulting.

