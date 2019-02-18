Jussie Smollett Grand Jury May Be Postponed ... 2 Brothers to Testify

The Grand Jury was notified it would hear the Jussie Smollett case Tuesday, but there is now a 50/50 chance it could be delayed for several days ... law enforcement sources tell TMZ.

We broke the story, the Grand Jury will hear testimony, specifically targeting the actor, for allegedly filing a false police report.

Our sources say the 2 brothers who claim they carried out the staged attack at Jussie's behest -- will appear voluntarily. They have not been subpoenaed.

We're also told the 2 brothers -- Abel and Ola Osundairo -- have not received immunity from prosecution, although we're told they did not file a false police report or give false information to the cops. Law enforcement says Jussie is the one who lied.

Our sources say there may be a delay in the testimony, because cops want to make sure they have all the records necessary for Grand Jurors to reach a conclusion on whether to indict Smollett.

Lying on a police report can be a felony.