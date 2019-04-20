Mod Sun I'll Always Love Bella

Mod Sun Says He Will Always Love Bella Thorne Despite Breakup

EXCLUSIVE

Mod Sun's people may have called the cops on his ex, Bella Thorne, but that doesn't mean he still doesn't love her.

We got Mod Sun Friday night at LAX, just days after Bella went to his San Fernando Valley home announced to retrieve her belongings and it got so heated the cops were called.

Mod Sun, who broke up with Bella just days after they attended Coachella together, made it clear he's open to the 2 of them getting back together, saying he loves her and will always love her.

He and Bella were together for a year-and-a-half, although it wasn't exclusive. She was dating Tana Mongeau during the same time frame ... but they broke up in February.