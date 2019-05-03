Ben Simmons Fined $20K For Hitting Kyle Lowry In The Nuts!!

Ben Simmons Fined $20K For Nut Shot To Kyle Lowry

76ers superstar Ben Simmons hit Kyle Lowry in the nuts ... and it cost him 20 THOUSAND DOLLARS!!!

The NBA just announced Simmons was slapped with a $20K fine and a flagrant foul for "making contact to the groin of Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry" during Thursday night's playoff game in Philly.

The dirty play went down during the 2nd quarter of the 76ers 116-95 blowout win.

Lowry and Simmons were battling for position ... and BS jumped to grab a rebound. He fell to the ground ... and Lowry was standing over him.

That's when Simmons through the fateful elbow -- connecting squarely with KL's junk.

It was an all-around crappy night for Lowry ... aside from the ball shot, his team got blown out and he only scored 7 points.

As for Simmons ... most expensive nut shot ever!