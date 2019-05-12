Celeb Moms With Mini-Mes Happy Mother's Day!

Celebrity Moms With Mini-Mes -- Happy Mother's Day!

Ring in this Mother's Day with these cute kids matching with their moms!!!

Celebs like Beyoncé, Khloe Kardashian, Busy Phillips, and Kylie Jenner are all about dressing up their little ones up, especially if it's an excuse for them to dress up too ... And, there's no better day to do it than this special occasion.

Take a look at the other famous faces twinning with their little loves by scrolling through our gallery of celebrity moms and their mini-mes. See the sweet spawns that are proud to rock the same look as these stylish stars!!!

Who wouldn't want to dress like these fashionable females?!