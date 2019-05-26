Famous Indy 500 Fans Speed Through The Racy Photos

These stars have a need for speed!

The 2019 IndyCar Series kicks off Sunday with the Indy 500 ... get pumped up to watch the 500 miles of action go down at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway by taking a good look at all the famous fanatics.

From celebs such as Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, David Letterman, Jerry Rice, Peyton Manning and plenty others, you won't be the only one tuning in to the big race today!

Before the big event, take some time to check out all the stars who have previously made their way down to the track by scrolling throughout gallery of celebrity race fans ... see who might be ready to take the checkered flag!