President Trump Shout-Out to LGBT ... As Long As You're Not in the Military!!!

President Trump 'Honors' LGBT, Month After Banning Transgenders in Military

President Trump ain't got no shame in his Twitter game ... kicking off Pride Month by congratulating the LGBT contributions a month after his administration effectively banned transgender people from the military.

POTUS reminded us moments ago in a tweet, "As we celebrate LGBT Pride Month and recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation, let us also stand in solidarity with the many LGBT people who live in dozens of countries worldwide that punish, imprison, or even execute individuals on the basis of their sexual orientation."

Earlier this month the Trump Administration also announced a proposal that would essentially allow health care providers to discriminate based on gender identity, rolling back progress for the transgender community that was made over the past decade.

Just last month, the Pentagon began to implement a controversial new policy that critics say is essentially a "don't ask, don't tell" policy for trans service members. The Department of Defense says it's NOT a ban ... but it clearly says anyone with gender dysphoria taking hormones or who has already undergone gender transition will NOT be allowed to enlist. #SAD.

What's more ... the DOD says going forward military members diagnosed with gender dysphoria will have to serve in their sex as assigned at birth. They'll also be barred from taking hormones or getting gender-affirming surgery.