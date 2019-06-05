CMT Awards' Surprise Female Ensemble with Martina McBride, Trisha Yearwood

CMT Music Awards Honoring Women of Country ... Huge Surprise Ensemble In The Works!!!

Country stars Brandi Carlile and Tanya Tucker will take the stage together tonight at the CMT Music Awards, but the girl power will only grow from there ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the show tell us ... during Carlile and Tucker's performance of the latter's 1972 hit, "Delta Dawn," the ladies will be joined on stage one-by-one by 6 more popular female artists -- a mix of country legends and rising stars.

We're told it's CMT's tribute to the power of women in country music, and the special guest performers will include Martina McBride, Trisha Yearwood, Lauren Alaina, Deana Carter, Rae Lynn and Carly Pearce.

Our sources say the ladies will join in on "Delta Dawn," but we imagine they'll put their own spin on it ... and it's certain to be a showstopper.

Brandi and Tanya's collab comes on the heels of Carlile producing Tucker's upcoming album, "While I'm Livin" ... her first new music in 17 years.

The CMT Music Awards air live Wednesday night from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville at 8 PM ET.