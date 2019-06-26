Carmelo Anthony Cheating Reports Are Complete BS ... 'That's Not Cool'

Carmelo Anthony Calls BS On Reports He's Cheating On La La, 'That's Not Cool'

EXCLUSIVE

NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony says reports suggesting he's cheating on his wife, La La Anthony, with a woman on a yacht in France are COMPLETELY FALSE ... and says the blogs have it ALL WRONG.

There are pics floating around showing Melo laying out on a yacht while a beautiful woman in a tiny bathing suit is next to him. There doesn't appear to be anyone else on the ship.

But, Carmelo tells TMZ Sports ... the woman is actually on the yacht WITH HER HUSBAND AND THE REST OF HER FAMILY -- and Carmelo is just on board as a friend while in Europe on a business retreat.

Melo says the false reports are "affecting my family" -- and he's calling for everyone to correct their reporting because it's hurting him, hurting the other woman and other people involved.

"All them bloggers that's trying to put that out there, that sh*t is not cool at all," Melo said.

"That's not cool at all. Let that family be they family, they married."

"The only reason i'm addressing this is because this is affecting my family now and you got me out here looking crazy. Usually I won't address this, but I had to address this."

"Can't let this one slide, because this sh*t ain't cool no more. Peace."