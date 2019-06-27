Brandi Chastain -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Brandi Chastain's good looks are kicking everyone else out of the competition!

Here is a 30-year-old version of the two-time FIFA Women's World Cup Champion flashing her pearly whites at the First Annual Teen Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California back in 1999 (left). That same year Chastain famously celebrated, in a sports bra, her winning penalty shootout goal during the 1999 World Cup final.

And 20 years later ... The now 50-year-old two-time Olympic gold medalist -- Whom is the mother of two boys -- was spotted attending the International Champions Cup event in New York City earlier this year (right).

Now this is what you call goals!!!

The question is ...