'90s Women's World Cup Star Mia Hamm 'Memba Her?!

Alabama born Mia Hamm was in her 20s when she shot to stardom after becoming the face of U.S.A.'s Women's soccer team as a midfielder and forward in both the FIFA Women's World Cup and the Summer Olympics.

Mia Hamm played alongside an incredible roster on American athletes referred to as the Fab Fave -- including Julie Foudy as the big-blocking midfielder, Joy Fawcett as the daring defender, Kristine Lilly as the fast-moving forward and of course, Brandi Chastain as the iconic shirt stripping game-winner.

Hamm's last match as a U.S.A. representative was at the 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece.

