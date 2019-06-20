Belloq in 'Raiders of the Lost Ark' 'Memba Him?!

Paul Freeman is best known for playing the rival archeologist and Nazi helper-outer Dr. Rene Belloq in Steven Spielberg's first installation of the classic Indiana Jones franchise, "Raiders of the Lost Ark."

Paul Freeman shared the big screen with an epic cast of characters including Harrison Ford as the whip-slinging archeologist and all-around cool guy Indiana "Indy" Jones, Karen Allen as the alcohol expert and ark protecting Marion Ravenwood and Arnold Ernst as the palm-scarred Nazi Toht who has the iconic face melting scene at the end of the film.

Freeman went on to star in "Falcon Crest" and "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: The Movie."

Guess what he looks like now!