What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
6/29/2019 12:01 AM PDT
Don't let these two almost identical images of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner put you in a funk. Cheer up because you will be joining in on the celebration, shortly after you find some sneaky switches made to this tricky pic. The happy couple was spotted aboard a boat on The River Seine in Paris, France earlier this week and we've made a few tweaks to this photo of them enjoying their pre-wedding festivities.
Put your detective hat on and get ready to rock the boat while trying to scope out the differences between these two super similar snaps!!!
**HINT -- There are THREE differences in the above photographs!**
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.