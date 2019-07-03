Phillies' Odubel Herrera Punished In Domestic Violence Case

Breaking News Getty

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera is off the hook in his domestic violence case ... as long as completes an anger management course.

The 27-year-old was arrested in Atlantic City back in May after cops say the MLB player got violent with her during a dispute at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino.

When cops arrived to the scene, the victim had "visible signs of injury to her arms and neck that was sustained after being assaulted by her boyfriend."

We're told the woman was found with "hand print marking to her neck area and small scratches to her arms."

Odubel was initially arrested for simple assault -- and if convicted, he faced a $1,000 fine and 6 months in jail.

According to court records, Odubel pled not guilty -- and ultimately cut a deal in which prosecutors agreed to drop the charge as long as he completes an anger management course.

Seems like a no-brainer.