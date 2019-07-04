Kid Rock -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Getty

Kid Rock's good looks are truly all-American!

Here's a 29-year-old version of the 'American Badass' singer rockin' out during a performance for the Experience Music Project's Opening Gala in Seattle, Washington back in 2000 (left).

The now 48-year-old rockstar is still lookin' good and performing. He was photographed earlier this year putting on a show for KAABOO Texas, a music festival, in Arlington, Texas (right).

This rock 'n' roll Jesus released his first album back in 1990 and has since added 10 more to the list.

He's got good looks that'll last way longer than just all summer long!

The question is ...