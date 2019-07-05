Mom in 'Gremlins' 'Memba Her?!

San Diego born Frances Lee McCain gained fame as the monster fighting mom Lynn Peltzer -- alongside Zach Galligan as her son Billy and Hoyt Axton as her hubby Randall -- in the classic 1984 creature feature " Gremlins ."

Frances Lee McCain had mom roles on lock in the '80s with main maternal characters in films like Lorraine Baines' -- played by Lea Thompson -- mom Stella in "Back to the Future" ... Gordie's -- played by Will Wheaton -- mom Mrs. Lachance in "Stand By Me" ... and Ren's -- played by Kevin Bacon -- mom Ethel McCormack in "Footloose."