April Nardini in 'Gilmore Girls' 'Memba Her?!

Los Angeles native Vanessa Marano was only 13 years old when she landed the role of the spectacled youngster, April Nardini, in the long-running television drama "Gilmore Girls."

Vanessa Marano shared her scenes with stars like Scott Patterson as her paternal plot twist Luke Danes, Sherilyn Fenn as April's pretty (and protective) mom, Anna Nardini ... and of course Lauren Graham as the sassy mom and Luke's love interest, Lorelai Gilmore along with Alexis Bledel as the sweet single child, Rory Gilmore.

Fun fact: Vanessa's sister Laura Marano (23 years old) is also an actress and was one of the original kids on the FOX television show "Are You Smarter than a 5th Grader."