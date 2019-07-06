Laverne Cox Says Lil Nas X Should Provide Inspiration to Closeted Hip-Hop Stars

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Laverne Cox is super impressed Lil Nas X has come out, and she says other closeted gay hip-hop stars should take his cue.

We got Laverne and actress Angelica Ross in WeHo Friday night leaving Delilah, and at first Laverne seems a little confused ... whether Lil Nas X came out or just insinuated he was gay. Angelica explained and Laverne then launched into how awesome LNX has handled it.

She also made it clear ... there are closeted hip-hop stars who are afraid to own their truth. She hopes they find the strength to follow in the footsteps of Lil Nas X, but only when they're ready.