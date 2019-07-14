Tennis Players At Their Breaking Point -- Makin' A Racket!

When pro athletes meet their match on the court it can be quite a racket!!!

So, just before a title is given out at the Wimbledon finals, take a swing at which tennis pros have let the intensity make ... and break ... a match on the court.

From strung out stars like Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic to Daniil Medvedev and Ajla Tomljanovic, these passionate players take a major hit to the heart when the stakes are so high.