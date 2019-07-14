Venus Williams -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Getty

Venus Williams has always been serving up good looks!!!

Here is an 18-year-old version of the professional tennis player showing off her skills while competing in the West Classic tennis tournament at Stanford University in Palo Alto, California back in 1998 (left).

And 21 years later ... The now 39-year-old Olympic gold medalist was photographed earlier this month competing in the ladies singles first-round match during day one of Wimbledon in London, England (right).

Williams is currently ranked 44th in women's singles and has earned 49 total women's singles titles.

These good looks are something to love!!!

The question is ...