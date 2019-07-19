Redskins Throw Birthday Bash For 107-Year-Old Fan, 'Nana' Carletha!

Breaking News

Awesome move by the Redskins ... they found out a big fan was about to celebrate her 107th birthday -- so they showed up and threw her a b-day bash!!!

It all went down at Brandywine Living in Alexandria, Virginia on Thursday, when Redskins prez Bruce Allen and team play-by-play man Larry Michael popped in to celebrate with Carletha "Nana" West.

West -- who was born on July 18, 1912 (!!!!) -- says she became a 'Skins fan way back in the 1930s ... so the Redskins reps just had to swing by with gifts.

The main present? A customized #107 jersey with the name "Nana" on the back ... and no surprise, Carletha loved it!!!

In honor of Carletha’s birthday, #Redskins President Bruce Allen presented her with a custom-made Washington jersey with “Nana” and “107” stitched to the back. pic.twitter.com/XuXcxlnhcm — Kyle Stackpole (@kylefstackpole) July 18, 2019 @kylefstackpole

"Oh, wow!" she said of the gift ... "This is gorgeous!"

Carletha says she's ridden with the Redskins through all the ups and downs ... and told Allen and Michael her favorite all-time QB is Sonny Jurgensen.

As for this year's team ... she made sure to grill Allen about the squad, asking, "Are we going to have a good year this year?"