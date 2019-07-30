Raiders Cut 'Last Chance U' Star Ronald Ollie
'Last Chance U' Star Ronald Ollie Cut By Oakland Raiders
7/30/2019 9:13 AM PT
Not exactly the Hollywood ending he was hoping for ...
The Oakland Raiders have announced they've cut former "Last Chance U" star Ronald Ollie ... the defensive tackle who was a fan favorite during the Netflix reality the show that followed him around East Mississippi Community College.
Ollie flashed all sorts of big time potential on the show ... and earned himself a scholarship to Nicholls State, with some help from EMCC counselor Brittany Wagner.
After 2 solid seasons at Nicholls State, Ollie signed with the Raiders earlier this year as an undrafted free agent ... and some thought he had a real shot of making the roster.
But as the team widdles down to the final roster, Ollie didn't make the cut.
Ollie reportedly suffered an injury during a practice session on Saturday and never rejoined the team on the field. Seems that was a factor in the Raiders decision to part ways with the 23-year-old. Hopefully he'll get another shot to catch on somewhere else.
1 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.