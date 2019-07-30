Raiders Cut 'Last Chance U' Star Ronald Ollie

Breaking News

Not exactly the Hollywood ending he was hoping for ...

The Oakland Raiders have announced they've cut former "Last Chance U" star Ronald Ollie ... the defensive tackle who was a fan favorite during the Netflix reality the show that followed him around East Mississippi Community College.

Ollie flashed all sorts of big time potential on the show ... and earned himself a scholarship to Nicholls State, with some help from EMCC counselor Brittany Wagner.

After 2 solid seasons at Nicholls State, Ollie signed with the Raiders earlier this year as an undrafted free agent ... and some thought he had a real shot of making the roster.

But as the team widdles down to the final roster, Ollie didn't make the cut.