Baker Mayfield Rips Horns Down Rule, 'I Think It's Very Soft'

Breaking News Getty

Baker Mayfield is teeing off on the Big 12 Conference for penalizing players who mock Texas' famous "Hook 'em Horns" hand gesture ... saying the world is getting way too sensitive.

Conference honchos announced last month that any player who directs a "Horns Down" gesture towards Texas' team or student section will be hit with an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Baker -- who was a big advocate of the hand sign during his time at Oklahoma -- thinks it's a bunch of BS ... sounding off on the decision on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" on Friday.

"I think it's very soft they're implementing a rule about it," Mayfield says. "It shows the sensitivity of today's day and age."

Of course, the QB isn't shy to let his emotions fly on the field -- from crotch-grabbing to flag planting -- so it's no surprise he's pissed.