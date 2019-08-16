Stipe Miocic Gives Props to Conor McGregor Victim, 'Got a Chin of Steel!'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Stipe Miocic says the guy Conor McGregor attacked at a pub back in April is one badass dude ... telling TMZ Sports he's got a CHIN OF STEEL!!!

The UFC superstar says he's seen our vid of Conor clocking the bar patron for rejecting his whiskey ... and Miocic has gotta give props where it's due -- saying the guy soaked in that hit like a pro!!!

Play video content TMZSports.com

"I give that guy a lot of credit, he ate that [punch], too," Stipe says ... "amazing."

"I was like, man, that guy's got a chin of steel."

Miocic is reserving judgment on the situation, though ... saying he'd want to hear both sides of the story before calling out McGregor for the hit.