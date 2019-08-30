'Mary Tyler Moore Show' Star Valerie Harper Dead at 80

Breaking News

Valerie Harper -- who starred on the classic sitcoms including "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," "Rhoda" and "Valerie" -- is dead.

Valerie died Friday morning ... and while a cause of death has not been released, she's had tons of health issues over the years.

Harper was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2009 and then, after beating that, announced in 2013 she had terminal brain cancer.

Doctors said she only had three months to live after the brain cancer diagnosis, but she responded well to treatment and actually competed on "Dancing With the Stars" later that year.

As we reported ... Valerie was rushed to a hospital in 2015 after suffering a medical emergency during a performance of a musical in Maine.

Valerie was born in New York and she enjoyed a successful career on Broadway before she landed the role of Rhoda on "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," which then led to the spin-off show "Rhoda."

She came back to television several years later on the show "Valerie," but left after two seasons.

Harper also won four Emmys and one Golden Globe for her various roles.

Valerie was 80.