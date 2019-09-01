Gloria Estefan -- Good Genes or Good Docs?!

Getty

Gloria Estefan's good looks need to be celebrated!

Here is a 31-year-old version of the Grammy Award-winning singer, showing off her luscious curls at the 60th Academy Awards in Los Angeles back in 1988 (left). It was at this award show that Estefan, along with Starship, performed the Oscar nominated song, "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now."

And, 31 years later ... the now 62-year-old star -- who is celebrating her birthday Sunday -- was most recently seen glowing at the the Broadway opening night of, "Moulin Rouge! The Musical." earlier this summer in New York City.

These good looks will make you think you're in love again!

