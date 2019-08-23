Wrestling Legend Ron Simmons 'Memba Him?!

Georgia-born Ron Simmons is best known as the championship-winning, All-American heavyweight wrestler in the World Championship Wrestling (WCW) in the early '90s and was one half of the tag-team duo Doom and went on to be a part of the Nation of Domination in the WWF.

Before his fame in the wrestling ring, Simmons was famous on the football field ... Ron got into the gridiron games as a nose guard at Florida State University with coach Bobby Bowden and went on to play in the National Football League with the Cleveland Browns for two seasons.

Simmons was inducted into the WWE Wrestling Hall of Fame back in 2012.