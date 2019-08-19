Bobby Trendy On 'The Anna Nicole Show' 'Memba Him?!

California Native Bobby Trendy (real name Raymond Muro) gained fame in the early 2000s when he was added to the crazy cast of characters as the lip-glossed interior decorator and ornate sidekick of Anna Nicole Smith on the E! reality show, "The Anna Nicole Show."

Bobby Trendy was cast alongside other kooky personas including Anna's lawyer, Howard K. Stern, Her son, Daniel Smith, Anna's edgy assistant, Kim Walther, and of course, Anna's canine companion, Sugar Pie.

Trendy now continues to design high-end furniture and was even on an episode of the reality show "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."