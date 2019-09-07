Kendall Jenner Dines in NYC as She Sits Out New York Fashion Week
9/7/2019 8:14 AM PT
Kendall Jenner was a blaze of color as she chowed down during New York Fashion Week.
We got pics of Kendall Friday night leaving Mr. Chow restaurant in the Big Apple and beelining it back to the Hotel Edison for Kaia Gerber's 18th birthday bash.
It's interesting ... Kendall isn't walking the runway at any of the NYFW shows. She's supposedly taking a season off, but it's unclear exactly why.
Kendall did talk about her anxiety over the annual shindig, telling W mag, "I try to keep myself cool. I go in and out of having freak-outs, so I just have to chill out and be myself."
She's tweeted about what she says is the stress of modeling, talking about "lack of sleep, separation from family and friends, stress of traveling, the toll on physical and mental health," all the while trying to make it look "effortless and beautiful." She later said she wasn't complaining ... she was actually praising her colleagues for their hard work.
