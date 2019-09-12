Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Hit Up Same NYC Restaurant

Backgrid

Kim Kardashian hit up one of the more than 30,000 restaurants in NYC ... and somehow her sister's ex, Tristan Thompson, ended up there too.

Kim and some buds -- La La Anthony and Jonathan Cheban -- hit the town Wednesday night and ended up at arguably the best seafood place in the city -- Milos. Unbeknownst to her, Khloe's ex was also in the mood for a little surf action.

Smart bet says they did NOT break bread together. Kim left the restaurant arm in arm with La La .... while the NBA star kept a low profile with a hoodie.

Seems the whole gang was there for New York Fashion Week, which ended Wednesday night.