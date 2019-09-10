Miley Cyrus, Russell Westbrook Glam Up at Tom Ford's NYFW Show

9/10/2019 7:59 AM PT
Miley Cyrus and Russell Westbrook know the drill -- if you're gonna rub elbows with Tom Ford during Fashion Week ... ya better dress the part.

Miley and Russell were just a couple of the celebs on parade Monday night at the iconic fashion designer's Spring-Summer 2020 show for New York Fashion Week. Miley went dark -- head-to-toe black -- including her fuzzy hat, while the NBA superstar opted for a brown suede suit. Fashion statements are just what he does.

Gotta love the location for this haute couture event -- an abandoned subway platform in the Lower East Side. No MetroCard required!!!

Great way to kick off the week as NYFW inches closer to Wednesday's finish line -- it's shifted from 7 days, 8 nights to 5 days, 5 nights. Apparently, people CAN get enough.

Ansel Elgort was there too, sitting front row while enjoying the runway work of some of the best models in the world -- including Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber.

