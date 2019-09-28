What's The Big Frigin' Differences?

Don't let these two almost identical images of Jennifer Lawrence mess with your vision! Stay focused and keep a close eye out for any sneaky switches that have been made to this tricky pic.

Lawrence was recently spotted in Paris, France attending the Christian Dior show during Paris Fashion Week. We have made a few changes to this photo so take a really good look around and put your skills to the test! Show off what you've got by seeing if you can figure out the differences between these two super similar snaps!