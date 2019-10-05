Ladies With Leg Warmers -- Guess Whose Hairy Legs!

There is no denying the fact that these babes have legs for days ... and a lil something else to keep them warm through the cooler weather conditions!

With the temperature dropping there really is no better way to enjoy the cozy weather than to have some leg hair keepin' ya company.

These stars have proudly shared their fuzzy photos and now it's your turn to see what all the hype is about ... scroll through our gallery of ladies with leg warmers and see if you can guess which famous face is showing off their long locks!