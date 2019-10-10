Chris Cuomo Apologizes for Female Pronoun Joke at LGBTQ Town Hall
Chris Cuomo became the target of some serious heat after jokingly assuming female pronouns during an LGBTQ town hall event ... and then offering up a quick apology.
Cuomo was one of several CNN personalities to take the stage Thursday with Democratic candidates to discuss issues facing the the LGBTQ community. Kamala Harris joined Cuomo on the stage and announced, "My pronouns are she/her/hers."
Sen. @KamalaHarris: "My pronouns are she, her, and hers."@ChrisCuomo: "Mine too."— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 11, 2019 @dcexaminer
*Pause*
Kamala: "Alright..." pic.twitter.com/s21nRJqbVi
Cuomo mockingly replied, "Mine too." Harris responded with, "Alright."
The backlash on social media was immediate ... and Cuomo apologized, tweeting, "PLEASE READ: When Sen. Harris said her pronouns were she her and her's, I said mine too. I should not have. I apologize. I am an ally of the LGBTQ community, and I am sorry because I am committed to helping us achieve equality. Thank you for watching our townhall."
The town hall was a first of it's kind ... with each candidate getting about 15 minutes to field questions from audience members.
