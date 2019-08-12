Chris Cuomo Threatens Man Who Hurled Italian Slur 'Fredo' at Him

TMZ

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo went nuclear on a guy who called him a derogatory name, threatening to beat his ass.

Chris was in NY Sunday when a guy approached him and called him "Fredo" ... the insulting name of a character in "The Godfather" ... a name that connotes weakness.

A man in NY yesterday approached CNN's Chris Cuomo and called him "Fredo"



Cuomo: "You're going to have a problem"



Man: "What are you going to do about it?"



Cuomo: "I'll fuckin ruin your shit. I'll fucking throw you down these stairs"



Credit: "THAT'S THE POINT with Brandon" pic.twitter.com/4iWwzaSQpF — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 13, 2019 @RealSaavedra

Chris is from a proud Italian family and it set him off, challenging the man, threatening ... "I'll f***in' ruin your sh*t. I'll f***in' throw you down these stairs."

Cuomo told the guy ... the name "Fredo" is as offensive to Italians as the n-word is to African Americans.

He's a popular anchor who's made a name for himself as a fair-minded guy, but everything dissolved into abject rage as he scoffed at the guy who claimed -- clearly falsely -- that he thought Chris' name was Fredo.

It escalated even further -- Chis was clearly looking for a fight ... challenging the guy to take a swing at him.