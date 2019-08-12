Chris Cuomo Threatens Man Who Hurled Italian Slur 'Fredo' at Him
Chris Cuomo Enraged After Guy Hurls Italian Slur ... 'I'll F***in' Throw You Down These Stairs!!!'
8/12/2019 6:51 PM PT
CNN anchor Chris Cuomo went nuclear on a guy who called him a derogatory name, threatening to beat his ass.
Chris was in NY Sunday when a guy approached him and called him "Fredo" ... the insulting name of a character in "The Godfather" ... a name that connotes weakness.
A man in NY yesterday approached CNN's Chris Cuomo and called him "Fredo"— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 13, 2019 @RealSaavedra
Cuomo: "You're going to have a problem"
Man: "What are you going to do about it?"
Cuomo: "I'll fuckin ruin your shit. I'll fucking throw you down these stairs"
Credit: "THAT'S THE POINT with Brandon" pic.twitter.com/4iWwzaSQpF
Chris is from a proud Italian family and it set him off, challenging the man, threatening ... "I'll f***in' ruin your sh*t. I'll f***in' throw you down these stairs."
Cuomo told the guy ... the name "Fredo" is as offensive to Italians as the n-word is to African Americans.
He's a popular anchor who's made a name for himself as a fair-minded guy, but everything dissolved into abject rage as he scoffed at the guy who claimed -- clearly falsely -- that he thought Chris' name was Fredo.
It escalated even further -- Chis was clearly looking for a fight ... challenging the guy to take a swing at him.
He did not anchor his show Monday night ... it's unclear if he was scheduled to appear or whether he was off.
34 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.