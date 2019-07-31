Marianne Williamson Rips Don Lemon for Reparations Debate Question

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Marianne Williamson thinks Don Lemon went low when he asked what makes her "qualified" to tackle the issue of slavery reparations, and says she's not backing down from him or anyone else on the campaign trail.

The Presidential candidate joined us on "TMZ Live" Wednesday after what some call a resounding victory for her in the latest Democratic debate. In particular, she took umbrage with the way CNN's Lemon attempted to grill her about her plan to spend up to $500 billion on reparations.

Williamson admitted Lemon's tone rubbed her the wrong way, and told us his question is a symptom of exactly what's wrong with Presidential politics in America -- namely, toxic arrogance on the part of traditional politicians and political pundits.

If you missed it ... the tension between Don and Marianne was palpable during the debate as soon as he asked the question.

Play video content CNN

Marianne's unique voice clearly struck a chord with voters Tuesday night -- she was the most Googled candidate during the debate -- and she tells us she refuses to let Lemon "diminish" her viewpoint.