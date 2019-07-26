Rep. Tim Ryan Breaks Down Suit and Tie Choice for Next Debate

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Congressman Tim Ryan knows what he wants to wear for next week's Democratic Presidential debate ... problem is, he doesn't remember where he left it!!!

The Ohio Rep. chatted with our guy on Capitol Hill Wednesday about how he plans to suit up for the big event. After tracking down the suit, and getting the green light from his wife, he'll still need to choose the all-important tie.

Tim might not want to go too dark with his outfit ... or he'll have to compete with Elizabeth Warren.

One thing's for sure for the congressman -- he won't be sporting a Nixon-esque five o'clock shadow.

As for what the candidates get treated to in the green rooms at the debates ... he says it's nothing special. Or, at least, it's nothing special compared to another TV show's green room spread ... which he says blows away the competition.