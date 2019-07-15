Rep. Ilhan Omar Says Trump's Racist Tweets a New Low for U.S.

Rep. Ilhan Omar Trump's Racist Tweets a New Low ... But He Won't Defeat Us!!!

7/15/2019 2:01 PM PT
THIS IS MY HOME
SplashNews.com

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar says President Trump's xenophobic tweets are disturbing, because while she's heard those very words before -- they've never come from the White House.

The U.S. Rep from Minnesota is not holding her tongue in responding to Trump -- telling a photog Monday in Washington, D.C. ... she's been a citizen for 2 decades, and the other Congresswomen he attacked were born in this country. That aside, she dismissed his comments as old-school racist and xenophobic rhetoric. 

As you know by now ... President Trump said Sunday that 4 sitting minority female members of the House of Representatives should go back and fix the "totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."

Rep. Omar says all 4 Congresswomen plan to introduce a resolution to call out and condemn such messages coming from the Trump administration.

Last but not least, Rep. Omar has a message for all immigrants, especially kids, who are feeling dejected and hurt by the President's words.

Omar, along with Reps Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley -- have all also rebuked Trump on Twitter, and plan to hold a news conference Monday to address the issue.

608 COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video