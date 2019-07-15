Rep. Ilhan Omar Says Trump's Racist Tweets a New Low for U.S.

Play video content SplashNews.com

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar says President Trump's xenophobic tweets are disturbing, because while she's heard those very words before -- they've never come from the White House.

The U.S. Rep from Minnesota is not holding her tongue in responding to Trump -- telling a photog Monday in Washington, D.C. ... she's been a citizen for 2 decades, and the other Congresswomen he attacked were born in this country. That aside, she dismissed his comments as old-school racist and xenophobic rhetoric.

As you know by now ... President Trump said Sunday that 4 sitting minority female members of the House of Representatives should go back and fix the "totally broken and crime infested places from which they came."

Rep. Omar says all 4 Congresswomen plan to introduce a resolution to call out and condemn such messages coming from the Trump administration.

Last but not least, Rep. Omar has a message for all immigrants, especially kids, who are feeling dejected and hurt by the President's words.

Mr. President,



As Members of Congress, the only country we swear an oath to is the United States.



Which is why we are fighting to protect it from the worst, most corrupt and inept president we have ever seen. https://t.co/FBygHa2QTt — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 14, 2019 @IlhanMN