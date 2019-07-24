Elizabeth Warren Says She's Wearing Black to Democratic Presidential Debate

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Elizabeth Warren isn't taking any chances when it comes to visuals for the next week's Democratic Presidential debate ... she says she's wearing all black.

We got Sen. Warren, Tuesday, at Reagan National and our photog wanted to know if she's picked out her outfit yet. Warren outsources some fashion advice, then nixes it and says she's going with black pants, a black top and a jacket when she takes the stage next week in Detroit.

And, speaking of nixes ... when it comes to televised debates ... appearance matters.

If you paid attention in history class -- or are old enough to remember the 1960 election -- you've probably heard Richard Nixon's drab wardrobe choice cost him dearly in the first televised debate, when he faced off against a dapper looking John F. Kennedy. Some experts say Nixon's drab appearance even cost him The White House.