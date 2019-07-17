Celebs Like Streisand, Wintour Donating to Multiple Presidential Candidates

Exclusive TMZ/Getty Composite

A bunch of big celebs like a bunch of Presidential candidates ... so they're funding a bunch of candidates with the hope one of them makes a move on January 20, 2021 ... to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

We've done some digging and found the top several Democratic presidential candidates all have their share of celebrity backers, but a handful are sharing the love ... or hedging their political bets.

For instance, according to filings by the 2019 Federal Election Commission ... Barbra Streisand donated $1,000 each last quarter to the campaigns of Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O'Rourke, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg.

The Katzenbergs -- both Jeffrey and Marilyn -- dropped $2,800 each (the max one-time donation) on those same 6 candidates ... except substitute Kirsten Gillibrand for Klobuchar.

Anna Wintour's donated to at least 4 candidates, so far -- $2,800 to Mayor Pete, Harris and Beto and a grand to Gillibrand.

Shonda Rhimes donated $2,800 to Booker and Warren last quarter, and the same amount to Harris and Gillibrand the quarter before that.

Finally, Ryan Murphy is Team Harris to the tune of $5,500 and Team Buttigieg for $2,800.

Bernie Sanders is noticeably absent from this list, but he's received donations from stars like Shailene Woodley, Josh Hutcherson and Milla Jovovich ... it's just that none of them double-dipped with anyone else as far as we can tell. And, of course, he has the public support of Cardi B.

Thank you @iamcardib! Our fight for justice is far from over and we are not giving up. https://t.co/zxXdhj412P — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 16, 2019 @BernieSanders

As for Joe Biden ... his donation numbers from last quarter aren't in yet.