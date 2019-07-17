Celebs Like Streisand, Wintour Donating to Multiple Presidential Candidates
2020 Presidential Race Celebs Hedging Bets ... Donating to Multiple Prez Hopefuls
7/17/2019 12:40 AM PT
A bunch of big celebs like a bunch of Presidential candidates ... so they're funding a bunch of candidates with the hope one of them makes a move on January 20, 2021 ... to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
We've done some digging and found the top several Democratic presidential candidates all have their share of celebrity backers, but a handful are sharing the love ... or hedging their political bets.
For instance, according to filings by the 2019 Federal Election Commission ... Barbra Streisand donated $1,000 each last quarter to the campaigns of Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Amy Klobuchar, Beto O'Rourke, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg.
The Katzenbergs -- both Jeffrey and Marilyn -- dropped $2,800 each (the max one-time donation) on those same 6 candidates ... except substitute Kirsten Gillibrand for Klobuchar.
Anna Wintour's donated to at least 4 candidates, so far -- $2,800 to Mayor Pete, Harris and Beto and a grand to Gillibrand.
Shonda Rhimes donated $2,800 to Booker and Warren last quarter, and the same amount to Harris and Gillibrand the quarter before that.
Finally, Ryan Murphy is Team Harris to the tune of $5,500 and Team Buttigieg for $2,800.
Bernie Sanders is noticeably absent from this list, but he's received donations from stars like Shailene Woodley, Josh Hutcherson and Milla Jovovich ... it's just that none of them double-dipped with anyone else as far as we can tell. And, of course, he has the public support of Cardi B.
Thank you @iamcardib! Our fight for justice is far from over and we are not giving up. https://t.co/zxXdhj412P— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 16, 2019 @BernieSanders
As for Joe Biden ... his donation numbers from last quarter aren't in yet.
As we told you ... Mayor Pete's got a wide variety of celebs supporting him, as does Elizabeth Warren, and there's still a lot of time for more of that sweet Hollywood money to pour in.
18 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.