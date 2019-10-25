Ted Danson, Jane Fonda Arrested Over Climate Change Demonstration
Ted Danson, Jane Fonda Arrested Over Climate Change Demonstration
10/25/2019 9:49 AM PT
Ted Danson has been arrested ... and it's exactly what he was gunning for.
The actor was handcuffed on Capitol Hill Friday during Jane Fonda's third "Fire Drill Fridays" ... a protest focusing on the perils of climate change.
Danson was one of the featured speakers, who addressed a hundred or so protesters before police descended. Jane, Ted and other protesters were arrested for unlawfully demonstrating ... presumably without permits.
Danson has deep roots in the movement. He wrote a book called "Oceana," which describes the environmental problems affecting the world's oceans, caused in part by offshore drilling.
During his speech he joked that he was "Jane's newest trainee," and also took a more serious moment to focus on Jane's movement. He said, "All of this is inconvenient. It's inconvenient for politicians to stop taking money from fossil fuels."
Fonda and others are demanding the passage of the Green New Deal and Environmental Justice. She's going to have weekly demonstrations through early January, and other celebs, scientists and economists are expected to join her. The point is peaceful protest that will end in arrest, to put the spotlight on climate change.
427 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.