Ted Danson, Jane Fonda Arrested Over Climate Change Demonstration

Ted Danson has been arrested ... and it's exactly what he was gunning for.

The actor was handcuffed on Capitol Hill Friday during Jane Fonda's third "Fire Drill Fridays" ... a protest focusing on the perils of climate change.

Danson was one of the featured speakers, who addressed a hundred or so protesters before police descended. Jane, Ted and other protesters were arrested for unlawfully demonstrating ... presumably without permits.

Danson has deep roots in the movement. He wrote a book called "Oceana," which describes the environmental problems affecting the world's oceans, caused in part by offshore drilling.

During his speech he joked that he was "Jane's newest trainee," and also took a more serious moment to focus on Jane's movement. He said, "All of this is inconvenient. It's inconvenient for politicians to stop taking money from fossil fuels."