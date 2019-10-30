Barack Obama Slams Call-Out Culture, Says 'That's Not Activism'

Play video content

Barack Obama doesn't want to hear about your outrage -- not if it's just on Twitter -- because he believes a society that's judgmental to the max is one that doesn't make it better.

The former President called out the current "woke" culture -- especially on social media -- while speaking Tuesday at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago. Obama's big point ... everything is not black and white in this world, and people make mistakes.

He told the audience ... "The world is messy. There are ambiguities. People who do really good stuff have flaws," and said the idea that everyone should be pure and perfect all the time needs to go away.

Barack added a hypothetical example of getting on Twitter and calling someone out for doing or saying something wrong, and then sitting back and feeling satisfied about it.