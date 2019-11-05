'Hellboy' Star Ron Perlman Files for Divorce
11/5/2019 3:32 PM PT
"Hellboy" has had enough of marriage ... Ron Perlman is filing for divorce after nearly 4 decades with his wife, Opal Stone Perlman.
Ron filed the divorce petition Tuesday in Los Angeles. Opal and the "Sons of Anarchy" star got married on Valentine's Day ... way back in 1981. They have a son and a daughter, but they're adults now ... so child support won't be an issue.
Opal is a fashion and jewelry designer. Yes, a jewelry designer named Opal Stone. Kinda writes itself, right?
There were reports earlier this year Ron and Opal might be on the rocks ... after he was seen kissing a costar named Allison Dunbar.
It's unclear if that was the catalyst for the Perlmans breaking up. We don't yet know what their date of separation was.
Story developing ...
