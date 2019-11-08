Guess Who This Mystery Man Turned Into!
11/8/2019 12:01 AM PT
Before this nosy kid hit it big-time in arguably one of the best sitcoms in TV history, he considered himself just a regular dude from Kansas who grew up with pigs and cows. He went to Kansas State University and there was a time where he thought he'd become a prison administrator after studying criminal justice.
He'd eventually detour into comedy ... studying at Chicago's famed Second City where Tina Fey was one of his teachers. He's got tons (and we mean TONS) of credits to his name but the most modern credit is what will forever etch his name in comedy lore.
